Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.31. 61,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

