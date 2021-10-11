Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 3.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.21 and last traded at $136.75. Approximately 128,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,461,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.19.
AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.76.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.
About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
