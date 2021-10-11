Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 3.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.21 and last traded at $136.75. Approximately 128,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,461,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.19.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

