Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.75

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 35934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

AOIFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $781.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

