Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.40

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.40 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $7.0748 per share. This represents a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Agile Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Agile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.