Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 13.71% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $445,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter.

AGIO opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

