AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

AIBRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

AIBRF stock remained flat at $$2.75 on Monday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

