Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading 167.5% Higher Over Last Week

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 167.5% higher against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $50.69 million and $537,430.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,442.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.61 or 0.06181186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.68 or 0.00312799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.88 or 0.01053015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.03 or 0.00473563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00335547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.45 or 0.00308924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004780 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

