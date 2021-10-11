Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $85,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $265.43 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

