Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $92,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $265.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

