Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) shares traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50. 658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aisin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

