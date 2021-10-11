Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,092 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Akamai Technologies worth $356,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM opened at $102.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

