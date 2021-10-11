Akash Network Price Hits $2.86 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.86 or 0.00005044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $320.29 million and $1.29 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00126435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.43 or 0.99783128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.31 or 0.06090686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 160,897,513 coins and its circulating supply is 111,895,269 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.