Akroma Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 73.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $55,151.31 and $149.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 483.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.61 or 0.06181186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00094156 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

