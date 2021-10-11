Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,543 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $88,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $863,007. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

