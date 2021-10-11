Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACI. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

