Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,531,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,384 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.19% of Albertsons Companies worth $108,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,390,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 230,442 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

