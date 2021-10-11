Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE ACI opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 541.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 302,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

