Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Up 2%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG)’s stock price shot up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). 6,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.58. The company has a market capitalization of £99.62 million and a PE ratio of -250.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Albion Technology & General VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.27%.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

