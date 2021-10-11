Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0638 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $201.47 million and approximately $50.89 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.60 or 0.00209235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00124077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00129477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002684 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.