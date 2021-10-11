Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, increased their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
