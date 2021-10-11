Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.31% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $85,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE stock opened at $192.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

