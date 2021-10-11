Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,978,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $643.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.87 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

