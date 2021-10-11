ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $4,164.59 and approximately $25.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00201769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.