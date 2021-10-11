Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ALGT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.00. 3,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,996. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $118.58 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

