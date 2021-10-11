ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Price Down 4%

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.94 and last traded at $57.47. Approximately 2,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

ALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.23.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.22%.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

