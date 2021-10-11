Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 9,414 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 431.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $441.20. 206,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,337,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.03. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $323.72 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

