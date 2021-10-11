Alliance Wealth Management Group Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $269.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $277.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

