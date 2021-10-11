Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.04. 46,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,062. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.