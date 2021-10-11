Alliance Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,848 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

