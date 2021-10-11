Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €227.58 ($267.75).

A number of brokerages have commented on ALV. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

ALV opened at €198.58 ($233.62) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €196.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €208.53. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

