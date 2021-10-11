Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting C$40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

