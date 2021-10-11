Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading Down 3.9%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 3,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $527.21 million, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

