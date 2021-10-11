AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $315.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. AllSafe has a market cap of $319,357.21 and approximately $315.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00042656 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

