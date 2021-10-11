Alpha Coin (APC) Trading 34% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $15,956.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.09 or 0.01038098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00352399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.00302887 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.