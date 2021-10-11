Alpha Impact Achieves Market Cap of $9.71 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $9.71 million and $8,452.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.36 or 0.99605495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.98 or 0.06010716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.