Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 27,288 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 584.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.89. 65,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,516. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

