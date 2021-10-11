Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 5,892 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NeoGames worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,532. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $798.23 million and a P/E ratio of 93.31.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

