Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 152,017 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. E2open Parent comprises about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722,048 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,093 in the last three months. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. 22,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

