Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 239,214 Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 239,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Endo International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Endo International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.13. 139,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.37. Endo International plc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

