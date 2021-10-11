Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 62,205 MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. MakeMyTrip accounts for 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 192.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMYT stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MMYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

