Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 71,951 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Arcus Biosciences comprises about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Arcus Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.00. 7,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

