Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,033,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.08. 22,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,119. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

