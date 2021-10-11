Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. American Axle & Manufacturing comprises about 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 312.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $198,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. 31,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

