Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xperi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPER. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2,733.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 173,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 207,942 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,665. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

