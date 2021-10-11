Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 72,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Veracyte comprises about 1.1% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Veracyte by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. 12,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

