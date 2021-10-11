Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 117,681 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. 106,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

