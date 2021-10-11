Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,619 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $875,386,434 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.90. The company had a trading volume of 449,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.38. The stock has a market cap of $927.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

