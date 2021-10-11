Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

