Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $144,866.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,656,788. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.07. 281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,405. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.21 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $146.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.