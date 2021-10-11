Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Atara Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $155,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

ATRA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.12. 3,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,907. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

